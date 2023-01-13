In pics Auto Expo 2023: E-bikes with battery swapping tech and electric rickshaws in focus

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Matter Motorworks' electric bikes come with battery swapping tech, where batteries can be changed instead of waiting for one to attain full charge.
KIA's EV9 concept highlighted minimalism with its spokeless, flat bottom steering wheel and a twin-screen entertainment system on the dashboard.
Urban mobility will soon be electrified with Godawari Electric's rickshaw Eblu Rozee, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
Italian bikemaker Benelli's MBP bike comes with top of the line shock absorbers from KYB and light sensitive LED headlights showing the way.
Maruti Suzuki reached out to adventurous motorists, with the sporty, offroad SUV Jimny, alongside the more compact Fronx.
Benelli has also introduced another dimension to safety measures, with sensors that alert bikers about theft.
India's leading EV seller Tata Motors expanded its portfolio with Harrier, Aviniya and Curvv SUV, which are best in their respective segments.
India's first solar car, the Eva from Pune-based Vayve Mobility, also made an appearance at the Auto Expo 2023, resembling the ambitious Nano.
To cut costs and bring more sustainability to India's supply chain, Tata Motors drove in with a CNG powered truck Signa.
The Lexus 500h also made a debut, with its electric hybrid engine, and a tech-equipped cabin.