In Pics: As Auto Expo 2023 draws closer towards its end, hydrogen engines and premium EVs unveiled

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
The 350Z electric bike from Devot packs speed and safety, as it comes with protection against overcharging, hence preventing bikes from catching fire, and can hit a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.
In the spirit of innovation and sustainability, Eicher Trucks & Buses unveiled a hydrogen IC engine, that runs on green hydrogen.
Morris Garage also showed off its premium EV with a magnet synchronous motor and turbocharged petrol engine to achieve high torque with 301 bhp.
EV giant Tata Motors continued to thrill visitors, by combining past and future, to unveil the electric version of its legendary SUV Sierra.
As the Auto Expo 2023 neared its end, industry body SIAM shared an image highlighting its success through footfalls.