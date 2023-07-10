Hyundai Exter SUV Launched In India; Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Hyundai has launched the much-anticipated Exter in the country on July 10. It has invested 950 crore for the production of Exter and SUV is available in five attractive trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.
It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), whereas the top-spec variant is priced at ₹9,31,990.
It has a 1.2-litre petrol engine and the optional CNG choice and the engine in its petrol trim makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT with paddle shifters.
Exterior design - LED DRLs, a long grille with round foglamps housed in a square housing, squared wheel arches, and faux skid plates in the front and rear.
Hyudai Exter other features are 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, voice-activated sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless charging, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and many more.