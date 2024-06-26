Hybrid Beast: BMW Unveils The New 7th Generation 'BMW M5' Globally

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 26, 2024

BMW has unveiled the new BMW M5, a high-performance plug-in hybrid with 727 horsepower.

The M Hybrid system includes a 4.4-litre V8 engine and a 197-horsepower electric motor.

The all-wheel-drive system can switch to rear-wheel drive with DSC off.

Its interior features a M leather steering wheel, multifunction seats, BMW Curved Display, and BMW iDrive 8.5

The chassis includes adaptive M suspension and integral active steering.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h.

In electric mode, it can reach 140 km/h and has a range of 67-69 km.

