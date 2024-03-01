'Heaven On Earth': Rolls-Royce Unveils The New Arcadia Droptail

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 01, 2024

The Arcadia draws inspiration from the architecture and design of Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Autocar

The dashboard also boasts of a shimmering and intricate Rolls-Royce-designed clock.

Autocar

The Arcadia’s wood panelling was done with Santos Straight Grain rosewood.

Autocar

Rolls-Royce claims to have spent 8000 hours in working 233 pieces of wood.

Autocar

The car is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine by Goodwood.

Autocar

Previously, the company had released models such as Amethyst Droptail, La Rose Noire Droptail, Boat Tail, and Sweptail.

Autocar

Great luxury comes at an even luxurious price, as the Rolls Royce Arcadia Droptail is said to be over USD 31 million.

