Harley-Davidson X440 Launched In India; Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Harley-Davidson on July 3 launched the X440 in the Indian Market.
The motorcycle is a result of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp.
The X440 is offered in three variants-Denim, Vivid, and S. They are prized at Rs 2.9 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is set to open the bookings across India starting today, July 4th 2023 from 4:40pm onwards.
The Harley-Davidson X440 will be offered with a single-cylinder, 440cc, oil and air-cooled engine producing 27bhp of power and 37Nm of torque.
It becomes the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the licensing agreement between the two brands.
The bike rides on alloy wheels with 18-inch rims at the front and 17-inch at the rear. The braking is handled by discs supported by dual-channel ABS.