Halo Light & AI Camera Features: OPPO India Launches The F27 5G

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 20, 2024
OPPO India has launched the F27 5G smatphone.
It is available in two colors – Amber Orange and Emerald Green – with a sleek, lightweight design.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300.
The OPPO F27 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 256GB variant and features a 50MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera.
It includes features like Armour Body protection, IP64 water resistance, and a durable screen.
It boasts a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.
It offers 8GB RAM, with an option to expand it using up to 8GB of virtual RAM
