'Green Hell Magno': Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 18, 2024
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the limited edition of the A 45 S 4Matic+ hatchback for 2024. It will be on sale in global markets from April 2024.
The special edition 'AMG Green Hell Magno' features striking yellow highlights that adorn various parts of the vehicle, including the grille, front splitter, side sills, rear bumper, roof-mounted spoiler, and wheels.
The A 45 S Limited Edition is also equipped with AMG's Night Pack and Night Pack 2. This includes the wing mirrors, rear spoiler, exterior chrome trim, and other components, adding a sleek and sporty aesthetic to the vehicle.
The seats are upholstered in black Articoleather and microcut microfibre, accented with yellow stitching to complement the theme. Additionally, the A 45 Limited Edition features distinctive door sills that illuminate in yellow.
Mercedes-AMG
The car is equipped with the well-known 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering an impressive 415 bhp. AMG boasts a remarkable 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 270 km/h.
Mercedes-AMG
Jaguar's F-TYPE 2.0 coupe R-Dynamic and Its German counterpart BMW's M2 Coupe are some of the cars in the segment
The price of the vehicle is yet to revealed, nevertheless, the 2023 iteration of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ is priced at Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
autoX