From Vision Pro AR Headset To New Journaling App, Check The Key Launches At Apple WWDC 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Apple began its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5, with the tech giant announcing new devices and features at Company's Apple park headquarter in Cupertino, California.
Apple launched its Vision Pro AR headset which has a fully 3D interface, controlled by eyes, hands, and face. Starting at $3,499, the hardware utilizes a new feature called “EyeSight,” which uses a front-facing display to reveal your eyes to other people in the room.
Apple Launched a 15 inch MacBook Air, calling it the thinnest 15-inch laptop to date, weighing in at 3.3 pounds. Starting at $1,299, it is featured with M2 chip and an 18 hour battery life.
Apple's Mac Studio is receiving a product update, including the silicon and replacing the M1 Max and M1 Ultra with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra with a starting price of Rs 2,09,900.
Apple Airpods got three new features- Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversational Awareness.
Apple's WatchOS10 include an updated user interface with a renewed focus on widgets, plus refreshed first-party apps and other new features.
Apple introduced a new journaling app simply called Journal and while using on-device machine learning, the iPhone creates personalized suggestions around your photos, activities, location, music, workouts, etc
