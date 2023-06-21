From Ratan Tata to Jack Dorsey Here Are The Top Business Leaders That Practice Yoga

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023

Ratan Tata the ex-chairman of Tata Group is a practitioner of yoga and was trained under famous yoga guru Bharat Thakur

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal is known to practice yoga daily and is also one of the clients of Thakur

Rajiv Bajaj the CEO of Bajaj Auto dedicates close to six hours a week to yoga. He was trained by BKS Iyengar

Jack Dorsey Former Twitter CEO is also known for practicing yoga and meditation

Jeff Weiner, Executive Chairman of LinkedIn has multiple times said meditation is an important part of his morning routine along with exercise