From Ratan Tata to Jack Dorsey Here Are The Top Business Leaders That Practice Yoga

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Ratan Tata the ex-chairman of Tata Group is a practitioner of yoga and was trained under famous yoga guru Bharat Thakur
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal is known to practice yoga daily and is also one of the clients of Thakur
Rajiv Bajaj the CEO of Bajaj Auto dedicates close to six hours a week to yoga. He was trained by BKS Iyengar
Jack Dorsey Former Twitter CEO is also known for practicing yoga and meditation
Jeff Weiner, Executive Chairman of LinkedIn has multiple times said meditation is an important part of his morning routine along with exercise