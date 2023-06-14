From Nitin Kamath To Mark Zuckerberg: Here Are The World's Fittest CEOs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Nitin Kamath - Co-Founder and CEO of Zerodha, India's largest online brokerage firm. He is a Fitness enthusiast attributing his success to three factors - waking up early, having an early dinner, and following a keto diet with sugar-free sweets.
Mark Zuckerberg - Founder and CEO of Facebook. He is a fitness enthusiast who exercise regularly and challenge himself with different goals. He follows a healthy diet and avoids eating processed foods and sugar.
Anil Ambani - Indian Businessman and the chairman of Reliance Group is also known for his fitness and health conscious lifestyle. He does yoga and meditation for an hour every day, follows strict vegetarian diet and has participated in several marathons and triathlons around the world.
Jack Dorsey - Co-Founder and former CEO of Twitter. His fitness habits include fasting, meditation and cold showers. He eats only one meal a day, usually dinner and sometimes skips food entirely on weekends, and also meditates for two hours every day.
Tim Cook - CEO of Apple. He wakes up at 4 a.m. every day and works out for an hour before heading to the office. He believes that fitness is essential for his physical and mental health, and he encourages his employees and customers to follow his example.
Sergey Brin - Co-Founder of Google and a billionaire entrepreneur. He is a fitness enthusiast and try new things. He has practiced yoga, parkour, gymnastics, acrobatics, and even high-flying trapeze. He believes that these activities help him develop strength, flexibility, balance, and creativity.