From Mercedes To Kia; Here Are The Upcoming Cars To Lighten Up This Festive Season

By: G R Mukesh | September 29, 2024
This festive season we look at the upcoming cars slated to be launched in the coming weeks in India. At first comes the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz's E-Class. The car is expected to be launched on October 9. The car is estimated to cost between Rs 80-Rs 93 lakh.
Another German giant joins the race, as the BMW M3 is estimated cost around Rs 1.47 crore, with its launch date pegged at October 1.
The Kia Carnival is slated to launched on October 3. The car is estimated to cost around Rs 40 lakh.
Another Kia car finds a mention here. The Kia EV9 is expected to be launched on October 3. It is estimated to be priced at around Rs 80 lakh.
With the launch date of October 4, the Nissan Magnite Facelift is estimated to cost around Rs 6.30 - Rs 11.50 lakh.
BYD eMAX 7 MPV is expected to be launched on October 8. This car is estimated to be priced at around Rs 30 lakh.
BYD makes it to the list, yet again. The BYD Seagull is set to be launched on October 15. The car is expected to be priced at the starting rate of Rs 10 lakh.
