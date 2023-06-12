From JLR to Royal Enfield, Check Out Foreign Brands Acquired By Indians

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
British carmakers Jaguar and Land Rover used to be separate brands before they were reunited by Ford, which first bought Jaguar in 1989 and Land Rover in 2000. Then Tata Motors zoomed in and bought Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008.
Royal Enfield was founed in Britain as a bicycle manufacturing firm in 1891 and manufactured its first motorcycle in 1901. It was first imported to India by Madras Motors and was acquired by India's Eicher Group in 1994.
Italian Felice Bisleri launched Bisleri as a cure for alcohol but after his death, a family friend Dr Cesario Rossi brought it to India and started selling bottled water under the brand with Indian businessman Khusroo Suntook in 1965. It was acquired by the Parle Group in 1969.
The world's oldest toy store founded in 1760, Hamley's was acquired by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in 2019.
Ranbaxy was founded by Indian businessmen Ranbir and Gurbax Singh in 1937, but ended up being acquired by a Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo in 2008, and then by India's Sun Pharma in 2015.