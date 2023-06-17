From ChatGPT To Soundraw: Generative AI Tools That You Should Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
The current trend on Artificial Intelligence (AI) tends to hot topics moments, AI simply refers to software algorithms that are able to learn and are becoming better and better at carrying out certain task as they are exposed to more data.
iStock
ChatGPT, is a conversational interface for OpenAI's GPT-3 large language model made available for the public as a free research preview which can output text in any form, including poetry, prose and even computer code.
Pexels
Dall-E2 is an another OpenAI project which takes text prompts and transforms them into computer graphics like photos, images, drawings etc.
Pexels
Stable Diffusion 2 is a generative AI application for text-to-image which uses codes as well as details on the training data and weighting used by its algorithms and are openly available to the public.
Pexels
Lumen5 is a video creation AI tool that enables anyone to create videos on education, marketing or business.
pexels
Soundraw is a free AI music tool which make decision about the genre of music, mood, instrument and length of the track you want to create.