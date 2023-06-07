From automobiles to healthcare, sectors where AI can start a revolution

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Generative AI has the potential to transform the automobile manufacturing space by quickly churning out state of the art designs and managing quicker manufacturing processes.
Imagine if an algorithm could flag medical risks before they become serious or an AI can create personalised drugs for patients based on their medical data. These are just some of the ways in which generative AI is revolutionising medical care.
Bank employees would need to sift through piles of data to detect fraud, while insurance firms would have to scan a plethora of information to assess risks, but AI can process all the data quickly in order to deliver results. AI can also recommend the most promising stocks to invest in.
Cybercriminals are coming up with new tricks to steal data and hack systems, a lot faster than cybersecurity experts can plug holes. But AI can process data from past incidents to stay a step ahead of cybercrooks and respond to any cyber attack in real time.
By creating 3D models which can be sent for production or simply printed out for almost any product, AI can scale up manufacturing and take care of everything from design to efficiency.