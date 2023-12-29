From Audi To Mercedes-Benz: Check Out The List Of Car Companies That Will Hike Rates From January 1, 2024

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | December 29, 2023
Audi, the German carmaker, intends to increase prices across its entire range by up to 2% due to higher input and operational costs.
Tata Motors plans to raise prices for its vehicles. The exact hike hasn't been specified. Previously, they increased vehicle costs by 1.2% in January, 0.6% in May , and up to 3% in October 2023.
Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike for its vehicles in January 2024, citing increased costs driven by inflation and rising commodity rates. It did not specified the quantum of the proposed price hike.
Hyundai Motor India is set to increase vehicle prices starting January 1, 2024, attributing the rise to increased input costs, adverse exchange rates, and higher commodity prices. The specific increase percentage wasn't provided.
Volkswagen Cars India plans to increase prices by up to 2% across its model range due to rising material costs.
BMW India will implement a price hike of up to 2% across its car and SUV range from January 2024 due to rising input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
Skoda Auto India will implement a price hike of up to 2% across its car range starting January 2024.
Honda Cars, the Japanese automaker, also plans a price hike for select car models due to rising input costs. However, the exact percentage of the proposed increase hasn't been disclosed.
Mahindra intends to raise prices across various SUVs and commercial vehicles due to increased inflation and commodity prices.
Mercedes-Benz, the German luxury automaker, will increase prices of select models in India by up to 2% due to rising logistic, commodity, and input costs.
