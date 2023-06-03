From Ashneer Grover to Rahul Yadav, 5 founders who were pushed out of their own startups

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Ashneer Grover, the BharatPe founder with a knack for staying in the news, stepped down last year as he was being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds, and has since been publicly slamming the firm and his co-founders. Following the fiasco, he was also ousted as Shark Tank India judge.
Housing.com founder Rahul Yadav was fired as CEO of his own firm after his conduct with investors and media in 2015. He is in the news once again as Info Edge, an investor of his firm 4B Networks, has ordered a forensic audit of the firm after its requests for information were ignored.
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal stepped down after he was probed for serious personal misconduct following a sexual harassment complaint. Although the probe didn't find evidence to support the allegations, it flagged lack of transparency in the way he responded.
Another founder hit by sexual harassment allegations during the #MeToo movement was OML's Vijay Nair. But the firm denied allegations in 2018 and claimed that he had quit six months before the complaints. Nair later handled AAP's communication strategy, and is now behind bars in the liquor gate scam.
Elon Musk may be hailed as an innovator for Tesla's EV revolution, but he simply bought into the firm created by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, before pushing them out. Eberhard later claimed that he was left broke and unemployable after being ousted.