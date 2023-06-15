From AI To Blockchain: 5 Tech Trends That Could Boost India's Fantasy Sports Industry

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
India's has an impressive growth in its gaming sector. It is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the gaming sector can discover virtual life in front of your eyes and AI has brought unique experiences for users.
Development in AR/VR Technologies brings an improved hyper-real gaming experience to the gamer enabling gamers to interact and experience gaming in real time.
Cloud gaming, often called next-gen gaming allows gamers to play games on a server without worrying about downloading the game or ensuring device compatibility.
Cross-platform app development has developed from console gaming to mobile gaming quickly and it allows gamers to shift platforms and collaborates further.
Blockchain has allowed gaming companies to take leverage of its powerful data encryption technology allowing to keep the platform secure and safe during the any transaction.
