From AI regulation To Startups, Key Highlights Of ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman's India Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
ChatGPT creator Sam Altman has emerged as the star of tech's gamechanging era, and arrived in India as part of his world tour. The OpenAI CEO said that India has truly embraced ChatGPT and lauded enthusiasm among users.
Among others, Altman also met India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and discussed how AI can be leveraged to improve quality of life in India and across the globe.
Altman also met MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma, who was his dormmate at Standford in their freshman days, before Altman dropped out to work full time on his app.
After meeting PM Modi, Altman described their interaction as fun and mentioned how the PM was enthusiastic about AI. He also discussed regulations for AI, which he has been pitching for globally.
Altman also visited one of India's premier engineering institute IIT-Delhi, where he said that external regulation on AI is needed because it is too powerful to be left with firms.
The serial entrepreneur and CEO of OpenAI which recently raised $175 million to fund early stage startups through its VC arm, also said that he is eying Indian startups to invest in.