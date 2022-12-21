FPJ Rewind 2022: Wordle to metaverse, top trending tech of the year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022
The image editing app came with AI that generated fascinating avatars. But it was fun until Lensa was tricked into creating non-consensual soft porn images featuring real people.
Mark Zuckerberg started the conversation, but everyone from brands to artists entered the metaverse, while Meta's own version ended up getting trolled.
This Elon Musk-backed AI chatbot has fascinated netizens by writing poems and even academic papers by addressing unique queries. It's capabilities have also made people ask if AI can replace humans.
The online word puzzle where players guess 5-letter words witnessed a sudden surge in downloads as social media users were captivated by it. Wordle was soon taken over by New York Times, along with users ammounting to tens of millions.
Ever wondered how smartphones that let you access the world on fingertips actually work? The transparent Nothing Phone provides a clear view of the tech powering your device.