FPJ Rewind 2022: Top billionaires who lost more than $700 billions this year

By: Pavin Elsa Nelson | December 26, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg - Lost −$87.3 Net Worth- $38.238 bn
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, an American business magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist, known for co-founding the social media website Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms
Changpeng Zhao - Lost −$72.6 Net Worth- $23.223 bn
Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as "CZ", is a Chinese-Canadian business executive. Zhao is the co-founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume as of July 2022
Elon Musk - Lost −$66.4 Net Worth- $204.0204 bn
Elon Reeve Musk, a business magnate and investor, founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI; and president of the philanthropic Musk Foundation
Jeff Bezos - Lost −$65.7 Net Worth- $127.0127 bn
Jeffrey Preston Bezos, an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, and commercial astronaut, founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon
Larry Page - Lost −$39.2 Net Worth- $89.389 bn
Lawrence Edward Page, an American business magnate, computer scientist and internet entrepreneur, known for co-founding Google with Sergey Brin