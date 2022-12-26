FPJ Rewind 2022: IPOs that tanked setting high expectations

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
AGS Transact Technologies is one of the worst performing IPOs with the current market price at Rs 64.80. CMP is down by 58 per cent from the issue price of Rs 175
Inox Green Energy Services is second with the current market price at Rs 44.80. CMP is down by 32 per cent from the issue price of Rs 68
Life Insurance Corporation of India is the third worst performing IPO with the current market price at Rs 682. CMP is down by 31 per cent from the issue price of Rs 949
Delhivery is the fourth worst performing IPO with the current market price at Rs 326.50. CMP is down by 31 per cent from the issue price of Rs 487
Uma Exports is next with the current market price at Rs 45.30. CMP is down by 30 per cent from the issue price of Rs 68
Keystone Realtors is next with the current market price at Rs 498. CMP is down by 9.8 per cent from the issue price of Rs 541
Sula Vineyards Limited is next with the current market price at Rs 333.95. CMP is down by 7.1 per cent from the issue price of Rs 357