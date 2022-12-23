FPJ Rewind 2022: India's most generous Philanthropist

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 23, 2022
Shiv Nadar founder of HCL Technologies tops the list with annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore with focus on Education cause
Azim Premiji who was the chairman of Wipro was second with annual donation of Rs 484 crore with major focus on Education cause
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is third with annual donation of Rs 411 crore focusing on Education cause
Kumar Managalam Birla chairman of Aditya Birla Group is fourth with donation of Rs 242 crore with major contribution to the healthcare cause
Sushmita and Suroboto Bagch, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy share the fifth place with donation of Rs 213 crore focusing on the healthcare cause