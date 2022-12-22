FPJ Rewind 2022: Indian billionaires who multiplied their wealth the most

By: Pavin Elsa Nelson | December 22, 2022

Gautam Adani- Net Worth: 146.8 billion

Adani has with a net worth of Rs 1,211,460.11 crore had tripled his wealth last year and this year he has become India’s richest person for the first time

Mukesh Ambani- Net Worth: 94.3 billion

RIL Chairman & MD Ambani’s net worth stands at Rs 710,723.26 crore

Shiv Nadar- Net Worth: 28.7 billion

Chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, has a net worth of Rs 172,834.97 crore

Cyrus Poonawalla- Net Worth: 24.3 billion

Chairman of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India has net worth of Rs 173,642.62 crore that gained 41%this year

Radhakishan Damani- Net Worth: 20.0 billion

Owns the DMart chain of supermarkets, has a net worth of Rs 222,908.66 crore

Lakshmi Mittal- Net Worth: 17.9 billion

The Indian steel magnate is the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal witnessed an increase of 32% in net wealth