FPJ Rewind 2022: From Musk to Mahindra and Ashneer Grover, the year's most social media savvy entrepreneurs

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Elon Musk, 123.5 mn followers | The world's richest man took over Twitter, after using it to influence stock prices, cryptocurrencies and taking key decisions.
Richard Branson, 12.6M Followers | The charismatic 72 yo founder of Virgin Records, uses social media to reach out to future entrpreneurs and to highlight causes including human rights.
Anand Mahindra, 10.1M Followers | The auto sector bigwig maintains a presence on social media, sharing puns, promoting innovation and inspiring budding Indian entrepreneurs.
Harsh Goenka, 1.7M Followers | From life lessons to viral videos and unconventional DIY hacks, the RPG conglomerate chairman has mastered the art of sharing diverse. engaging content.
Ashneer Grover, 205.5K Followers | Ousted from his own firm BharatPe and famous for his stint on Shark Tank India, Grover is often seen slamming other entrepreneurs for doglapan.
Nithin Kamath, 482.6K Followers | The Zerodha founder is known for informative threads on investment, state of startups and cryptocurrencies.