Filing Income Tax Return On Your Own? Here Are A List Of Platforms That Will Help File ITR For Free

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
The deadline of income tax return filing is quickly approaching. Here are a few platforms that will help you claim a refund of the excess tax paid during the financial year.
ClearTax allows you to file ITR directly without having to login into the tax website. It also automatically detects the ITR one needs to file on the basis of income sources.
MyITreturn is an e-return intermediary where you just need to answer basic questions related to salary, investments and more for the website to compute figures for the income tax return.
EZTax allows users to file returns within seven minutes by creating an account and uploading documents with other necessary information.
Quicko is free for individuals with salary income and those who have opted for presumptive taxation schemes.
Taxpayers can create an account of Tax2win, select sources of income, upload Form-16 and provide necessary details, choose between old or new tax regime and then e-file income tax.