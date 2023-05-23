Exchange of ₹2,000 notes kicks off at banks across India, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Bank branches made special arrangements to manage the rush to exchange ₹2,000 notes
Banks dedicated counters for the exchange of the high denomination notes
However, there was confusion across the country as several banks asked depositors to show ID proof for exchanging ₹2,000 notes
Banks have limited the deposits of Rs 2000 in Jan Dhan accounts to ₹10,000
Despite RBI offering to help banks with cash procurement several banks reportedly refused to exchange the notes due to lower cash retention limit
On the first day while some banks saw long queues others continued to function normally