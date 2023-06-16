Donald Trump Beyond White House! How The Former US President Invests His Cash

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Trump's net worth at $2.5 billion estimates Forbes, as of May.
He has invested a significant portion of his cash in bonds, and treasuries and money-market funds. Specifically, he holds $135 million to $445 million worth of bonds and $45 million to $225 million in treasuries and money-market investments.
Stocks make up a good portion of $20 million to $60 million of the rest.
Donald Trump invests a substantial portion of his assets in various holdings. This includes $5 million to $10 million in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, $1 million to $5 million in cash, and $100,000 to $300,000 in gold.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation, a nonbank lender founded by experienced financiers from Blackstone, KKR, and Goldman Sachs, represents the most significant ownership stake of the former president. The value of his stock holdings in the company ranges from $5 million to $25 million.
