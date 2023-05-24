Did you know Narayana Murthy funded these popular firms? As he plans to double private investments

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy launched the proprietary fund Catamaran in 2010, and is now set to double its private investments to $2 billion as Chairman Emeritus. His wife Sudha Murthy had also sold her Infosys shares to establish the fund.
Among other investments Catamaran has provided growth capital for Reddit, which is a social network where users connect over topics of discussion, and is expected to host 1.66 billion monthly active users this year.
Narayana Murthy, through his fund, has also invested growth capital in Elon Musk's firm SpaceX, which has ventured into launching satellites and beaming internet from space with Starlink. The firm is also testing its Starship rocket for interplanetary flights.
Murthy's fund also focuses on strengthening homegrown startups, and has infused venture capital in popular beverage brand Paper Boat, which was founded a decade back, and had clocked a 36% revenue jump in FY22.
The tech enterpreneur behind Infosys, has also backed Indian game streaming platform Loco with a venture capital. The startup had been named on the global list of Next Hottest Products last year.
Through Catamaran, Murthy is also a stake holder in the National Stock Exchange, alongside fellow tech founder Azim Premji and DMart founder Radhakishan Damani.