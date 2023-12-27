Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Facts About India's Magnate

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | December 27, 2023
December 28 commemorates the birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the Indian industrialist and founder of Reliance Industries Limited.
At 23, he married Kokilaben Ambani, 21 at the time in 1955, and had four children: Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Deepti Salgaocar, and Nina Kothari.
He was only 17 when he migrated to the then British colony of Aden, where he worked as a clerk at A. Besse & Co., earning a monthly salary of Rs 300.
Upon returning to India, he initiated a spice trading business known as Reliance Commercial Corporation, which underwent several name changes to eventually become Reliance Industries Limited.
In 1977, Ambani formally established Reliance Industries, initially operating from a small office space at Narsinatha Street in Masjid Bunder, spanning 350 sq ft and equipped with minimal resources.
In the 1980s, he delegated ownership of the company to his sons, Anil and Mukesh Ambani. Unfortunately, in 1986, he suffered a stroke that paralyzed his right hand. He passed away on July 6, 2002, following another major stroke.