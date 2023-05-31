Countries that find US debt instruments attractive for investments

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Japan held $1.1 trillion in Treasury securities as of January 2023 and it holds 14.86% of foreign-owned US debt
China is second among foreign holders with $859 billion in Treasury holdings
United Kingdom in January increased its US debt holdings to $668 billion as the economic uncertainty in UK increases
Belgium is fourth with a hold of $331 billion in US debt and this can be credited to financial activity of Euroclear
Luxembourg is the fifth largest holder of US debt. It held $318 billion in US Treasuries as of January 2023