Cooking Gets Expensive As Vegetables Cost More Than Petrol

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
The retail price of Tomato in several states have crossed ₹150/kg. The state-wise price, as per reports, Delhi- ₹140/kg, Himachal Pradesh- ₹100/kg, Bengaluru- ₹150 per kg, Assam- ₹100-120/kg, West Bengal- ₹130-150, Odisha- 140-160/kg, Jammu- ₹120/kg
The prices of green chilli saw a skyrocket rise. In Assam, it is sold at ₹450-500/kg; west Bengal- ₹300-350/kg; Odisha- ₹200/kg
The prices of ginger have also shot through the roof. In Mumbai the price of 1 Kg ginger is being sold at ₹200-300, Himachal Pradesh- ₹300/kg, Bihar- ₹132/kg, Jammu- ₹400/kg
The prices of other vegetables like cauliflower, chillies, ginger too have shoot up. The price of Cauliflower approx 400-600 gm is priced at ₹80-100 in Delhi; the price of coriander has come up to ₹200-350 per kg in Mumbai
Many attribute the sharp rise in the vegetable to heatwaves in key tomato-growing areas and heavy rains, as well, as disruption in supply chains.
