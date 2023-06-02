Check out top 5 cars popular among Indians in April 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be one of India’s favourite hatchbacks bagging the first position in top selling car models. Selling a massive 20,879 units in April 2023, the WagnorR bagged with an impressive 18% year-on-year growth.
Maruti Suzuki Swift secured the second position that impresses millions with its power-packed engines, and high efficiency. Selling 18,753 units in April 2023, the swift bagged with an impressive 11% year-on-year growth.
Maruti Suzuli Baleno grabbed the third best-selling position, selling 16,180 units in april 2023, with 48% year-on-year growth.
Tata Nexon secured the fourth best selling car model as well as the best selling SUV. Selling 15,002 units, Nexon managed to achive a 14% year-on-year growth.
Hyundai Creta with a modern look, and premium interior managed to take the fifth position. Selling 10,186 units in April 2023, Hyundai Creta achieved to get a 12% year-on-year growth.