Check Out The World's Most Powerful Passports And India's Position In Global Rankings 2024

By: Rahul M | January 11, 2024
The Henley Passport Index for 2024 has announced the latest rankings for the world's most powerful passports. Here is the list of countries with the most powerful passport.
The Indian passport holds the 80th position in the world's most powerful passport list for 2024, granting its citizens visa-free access to 62 countries.
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain held the world's most powerful passports, providing visa-free entry to 194 destinations worldwide.
South Korea, Sweden, and Finland shared the second spot with access to 193 destinations.
Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands secured third place, allowing travel to 192 locations.
The United Kingdom, moved up two positions to attain the fourth spot, granting visa-free access to 191 destinations.
The United Arab Emirates was the fastest climber over the past decade, jumping to 11th place and offering access to 183 destinations without a visa.
China, secured the 62nd place with visa-free access to 85 destinations.