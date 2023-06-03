Check out the top 5 renewable energy stocks leading towards a greener future in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
The Adani group, via its subsidiary Adani Green Energy is one of the largest renewable energy company in India with a renewable portfolio of 20,434 MW. It has stock trades around ₹985 apiece and the company has a market capitalization of ₹1,55,971 cr. The consolidated net profit of the company is ₹507 cr during the quarter ended March 2023.
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) is a major hydroelectric power producer in India with a project portfolio of 45,409 MW. It has a market capitalization of ₹14,033 crore and a consolidated net profit of ₹17.21 crore in Q4 FY23.
Zodiac energy designs, manufactures, and installs solar energy equipment. It has installed more than 1,00,000 KW rooftop solar power plants up to FY2021-22. It has a market capitalization of nearly ₹159 cr and the consolidated net profit of the company was ₹1.61 during Q4FY23.
Borosil renewables is the first and only solar glass manufacturer in the country. The net profit of the company was ₹11.69 cr during Q4FY23 and a market capitalization of ₹7,033 cr
KP energy is a balance of plant solution provider in Wind Industry. It has a market capitalization of ₹439.26 cr and a net profit of ₹15.48 cr during Q4FY23.