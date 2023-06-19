Check out the Top 5 Brands Using Generative Artificial intelligence (AI)

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
From Students to Artists, AI has become a hot topic moment, with significant impact in every field and transforming industries. With the use ranging from marketing to customer experience, these are the companies using the best out of the generative AI technology.
Pexels
Baskin Robbins, recently launched a campaign and posted a series of images of their new flavors where the images became trending in various social media platforms. The uniqueness about campaign was that the images were generated by AI.
Zomato and Blinkit has set its automated customer interaction using generative AI.
Pexels
Myntra has deployed a chatGPT in its shopping app which guides user in simple conversational language about their shopping requirements
Pexels
Canva has deployed some of the latest AI text and images generative AI in the UI across Canva and the AI customizes the copy and pulls images that Canva has already licensed.
Pexels
Spotify with their launch of AI DJ has a personalized playlist which can provide insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres.
Pexels