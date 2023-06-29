Check Out The BMW Motorrad New 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
On 28 June, BMW Motorrad launched the updated version of its most expensive motorcycle in India - 2023 BMW M 1000 RR.
It has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is offered in two variants.- the Standard version has been priced at Rs 49 lakh and the top-spec Competition variant costs Rs 55 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
The M 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, inline, four-cylinder motor, water & oil-cooled engine with BMW’s ShiftCam technology and the motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quickshifter and a slip-and-assist clutch.
The M 1000 RR gets ABS, traction control, slide control, seven ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1, 2, and 3), launch control, wheelie control, a steering stabiliser, cruise control, drop sensor, hill start, and more.