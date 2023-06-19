Check out Indian Army's Latest Armored Vehicle By Mahindra

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman announced that Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) has started deliveries of ‘Armado', an Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) specially built for Indian armed forces.
MDS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group.
The Armado is a light armored specialist vehicle comes with extra load bearing capacity and is suited for counter-terrorist operations, patrolling in tense areas and operations by special forces and quick reaction teams.
The armored vehicle can also be used on desert terrain and for border security.
The key characteristics include 3.2 Lts, 215 HP multi-fuel diesel engine with 4/6 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4X4 with front and rear differential locks, 1,000 Kgs payload capacity, self-recovery winch, and high travel all-wheel independent suspension with central type inflation system.