Charismatic Clio: Renault 2024 Version To Join The Hatchback Mania

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 01, 2024
The sporty looking Clio comes with 5 doors and a wheelbase of 2.58 m.
The automatic/manual transmission comes with a battery capacity of 1.2 kWh.
The vehicle is equipped with electrically adjustable door mirrors and one-touch electric front windows.
The hybrid engine gives a peak performance of 143 bhp.
With an acceleration (0-97 kph) of 9.3 seconds, Clio gives a top speed of 180.24 kph.
Clio will take on some p[popular names, particularly Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo.
The Renault Clio is estimated to priced at Rs 7 Lakh.