'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica

By: Juviraj Anchil | August 19, 2024
The Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica is being marketed as the world’s first coach-built Electric Hypercar.
Inside, the car comes with a tan leather upholstery complemented by black leather accents on the steering wheel.
The car is embedded with a quad-motor system generating 1,900hp and 2,340Nm of torque.
This engine is powered by a 120kWh battery. It can accelerate from 0-100 kph in under 2 seconds.
The Targamerica is oriented in silver with contrasting blue and black accents.
The Targamerica will take on the likes of Koenigsegg Regera and Bugatti Chiron.
The Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica is estimated to be worth Rs 34 crore.
