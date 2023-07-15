BMW Launches X5 Facelift In India; Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
German Automaker BMW on Friday launched the X5, a facelifted model in India.
It will be available in two petrol and two diesel variant with a price range starting at ₹93.9 lakh and goes upto ₹1.06 crores.
It will be produced only in India at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and will be available at all the BMW India dealership. The X5 facelift is offered in two variants - xLine and M Sport.
Inside the cabin, a curved display housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system including comfort seats (M Sport Variant), Sports seats (Standard), panoramic sunroof, etc.
It is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine generates a maximum power output of 375 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm and the diesel unit is 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine generates 286 hp of power and 650 Nm of torque.