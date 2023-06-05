Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sued By US Regulator; Here's A List Of Shady Crypto Entrepreneurs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
The US Securities and Exchange Commission, has accused crypto exchange Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao of violating investor protection norms via unregistered exchanges, misinterpretation of trading controls and sale of unauthorised securities.
After the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in 2022, its founder Sam Bankman Fried was charged for misleading investors and siphoning off billions of dollars to buy real estate and to make illegal political contributions.
Earlier this year, crypto asset entrepreneur Justin Sun was charged with fraud along with 8 celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, who he paid to promote TRX, the cryptocurrency of his native platform TRON.
After the Terra-Luna crypto crash, its South Korean founder Do Kwon was charged with conspiracy to commit securities, commodities and wire fraud, and was arrested in Montenegro with three passports this year.
Gerry Cotten had just built Canada's biggest crypto exchange QuadrigaCX when he mysteriously died during a trip to India with his wife, and with him took the key to investors' funds worth $250 million, which is allegedly stole. Investors locked away from their money even demanded that his body should be dug up to get proof of death.
Former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil were recently found guilty of insider trading and agreed to settle with the US SEC after being awarded prison sentences.