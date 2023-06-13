Beyond Business, 5 Things The Birlas Have Been Doing For the Society

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Kumar Mangalam Birla is an Indian billionaire Industrialist, Philathropist and the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He is the fourth generation of the Birla family.
The Birla Group has built many temples throughout the country. The recently built one was in Goa - the Radha Krishna Temple at the BITS Pilani Goa campus in Zuarinagar, Sancoale. It is among 30 other Birla temples spread across the country.
Kumar Birla is deeply engaged with Educational Institutions. He is the Chancellor, of the renowned Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), with campuses in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad and Dubai.
Eternal Gandhi Interactive Multimedia Exhibition is the brainchild of Kumar Mangalam Birla. The Eternal Gandhi Multimedia Museums is commonly referred to as Gandhi Peace Centres and is one of the world's first digital multimedia museums.
The Birla group contribution bringing Big on smiles includes works in 9,000 villages, treated over a million of patients, runs 6000 medical camps and 24 hospitals, Immunised 100 million children against polio, operates 56 schools for 46,500 schoolchildren, provided solar lamps for 4,50,000 school children, midday meals every day for 63,000 children in 268 schools and skill training for 1,00,000 people.