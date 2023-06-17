Beyond Bitcoin ETFs, Check Out Top Exchange Traded Funds Available In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Equity Exchange Traded Funds track the value of one or more equities which are pooled into the ETF. In India they track Nifty 50 among others and the country has 89 equity ETF schemes on order.
Bond ETFs monitor the value of fixed income debt instruments such as government bonds or debentures. India has around 13 bond ETFs on offer as of now.
Gold has traditionally been an auspicious as well as reliable asset for Indians, since it also acts as a hedge amidst a global downturn. Gold ETFs are linked to the price of physical gold, and are a convenient alternative to gold jewellery and bullion which need to be stored and secured.
Among sectoral ETFs which track the value of stocks in a particular industry, auto ETFs can deliver significant returns due to the rising demand for mobility in India.
For those who want to diversify their investments not just beyond sectors but also across borders, international ETFs are a hasslefree way to place bets on foreign stocks pooled into funds in India.