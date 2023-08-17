Best Stocks To Buy For Long Term Investment

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Reliance Industries: With the growth and expansion of the company it becomes an obvious choice as one of the best shares to buy for long term investments
Tata Consultancy Services: The IT stock is one of the safest shares to buy and has been a winner over the years with strong financial performance
ITC: The tech giant over the years has delivered strong operational performance with consistent revenue growth and consistent profit
ICICI Bank: As one of the biggest banks in India that has a strong asset quality improvement and robust core operating profit makes it a strong stock for the long run
Hindustan Unilever: The company today is one of the most renowned FMCG across the globe and is often a top choice for investors
Rattanindia Power: For those just beginning or looking to invest just ₹10, this tech focused new age business might be the right investment for you
South Indian Bank: If you want to invest somewhere close to ₹50 then South Indian Bank might be a good choice. The price of this bank stock is 0.60x times its book value
IDFC First Bank: Looking to invest ₹100 or below then IDFC First Bank might be worth a look. The company in the last five years has produced a strong profit of 23 per cent CAGR
Oil India: With its significant presence across the entire value chain the stock is good for long term investments
Tata Chemicals: Tata is a big brand which only works as an add on benefit for investors. Additionally the company as in the past years has maintained a healthy dividend payout of 48 per cent
