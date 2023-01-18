Auto Expo 2023: Stylish two-wheeler debuts

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Mihos: WardWizard unveiled high-speed electric scooter is easy-to-ride with Hydraulic Combi Braking System and 1500W motor. It will be available at Rs 1,49,000
Tork Kratos X Electric motorcycle: The newly unveiled two-wheeler that will go on sale in June comes with a large battery, an aluminium swingarm, new LCD dash and a 9kWh electirc motor
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: The three variants begin at Rs 3,48,900 with 6-speed transmission, circular halogen turn indicators and the highest power output of 47PS at 7,250 rpm
EV Motorcycle Rockefeller: Designed for daily rides, the two-wheelers is expected to be launched by hte end of financial year 2024
Keeway SR250: The motorcycle is powered by a 223cc, single-cylinder engine with circular headlamp, spoke wheels and for gaiters. It costs Rs 1.49 lakh and will be available for sale in April
2023 TVS iQube ST: This latest addition by TVS has voice assistance, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and all-over LED lights. The e-scooter also sports a 3kW motor and a 4.56kWh battery
Liger X: The self-balancing electric scooter has lithium-ion battery pack will allow you to stay upright even at slow speed without having to move your feet to stabilise
Ultraviolette F99 Motorcycle: The track focued electric motorcycle will give a peak power output of 65bhp at a speed of more than 200km/h
MBP M502N and C1002V: Moto BOlogna Passione (MBP) made its debut in India after introduction of M502N and C1002V. The bike sports a 997cc V-Twin engine with 80-degree cylinders