As SBI CEO Dinesh Khara Walks Home With ₹37 Lakh Crore In FY23, A Look At Highest Paid Indian Bankers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
The DU graduate Dinesh Kumar Khara runs the Rs 5 lakh crore public sector lender SBI, and took home a yearly salary of Rs 37 lakhs for FY23.
The successor to Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan earns an annual salary of Rs 6.51 crore for leading the country's largest private sector bank.
The former boss at HDFC Life, Amitabh Chaudhry joined Axis Bank in 2019 and as CEO of the bank, the IIM Ahmedabad pass out gets a Rs 6.01 crore salary per year.
The successor to Chanda Kochhar as ICICI Bank CEO, Sandeep Bakshi goes home with an annual pay package of Rs 7.08 crore.
The richest banker in India, Uday Kotak has a net worth of more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore. But the founder and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank draws a salary of Rs 3.24 crore every year.