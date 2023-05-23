As Sarah Jacob quits NDTV, here are high-profile exits after the Adani takeover

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
A PhD from the Delhi School of Economics, Prannoy Lal Roy had worked with Doordarshan and BBC World News, as well as an advisor for India's Finance Ministry, before launching New Delhi TV in 1988. Gautam Adani's takeover of NDTV marked his ouster.
A Magsaysay Award winning journalist and IIMC alumnus, Ravish Kumar had been with NDTV since 1996 and had his own prime time show on NDTV India. He decided to step down as Executive Senior Editor of the channel after the Adani takeover.
Also an IIMC alumnus, Nidhi Razdan had landed her first job at NDTV after being rejected for an internship. She had quit the channel due to a fake job offer at Harvard, but rejoined only to leave after Adani took control.
Having joined NDTV in 1995, Sreenivasan Jain went on to become senior journalist and also a columnist for publications such as Business Standard. In 2017, he had also written a Facebook post about his report about Jay Shah being taken down by NDTV. He made his exit from the channel in January 2023.
Sarah Jacob is the latest among senior journalists to leave NDTV since the Adani takeover. The senior Editor and anchor for 'We the People', was an NYU graduate and has worked as NDTV's US correspondent. She was associated with the channel for 20 years.