As McLaren brings hybrid sports car Artura to India, a look at similar supercars for your wishlist

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Manufactured at McLaren's UK-based plant and shipped to India, the Artura is powered by a 2,993 CC twin-turbocharged V6 Petrol engine, and a lithium ion battery pack. It reaches 0-100 Kmph in just 3 seconds and hits a top speed of 330 Kmph.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is carried ahead by three electric engines motors with a V8 engine and can go as fast as 339 Kmph with a 7.9 kWh battery.
As Lamborghini plans to shift to hybrid offerings in India from 2024, car lovers can expect to see the Revuelto on the country's roads. This is Lamborghini's first hybrid plug-in car with a V12 engine and hits a top speed of 349 Kmph.
Mercedes, synonymous with luxury thanks to sleek sedans, has more to offer in the hybrid sports segment, with Mercedes-AMG One which is now going into production, and promises 1,063 horsepower with a V6 engine and tech used by the brand's Formula One cars.
A relatively younger Swedish carmaker founded in the 90s, Koenigsegg offers the Regera hybrid supercar with three electric motors and a V8 engine to provide a 1,500 horsepower thrust.