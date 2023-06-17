As LinkedIn Bans Teen CEOs, Meet Indian Entrepreneurs Who Started Off As Teenagers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
At 17, Ritesh Agarwal left his studies and travelled across India to study the hotel market, and laid the foundation for Oyo Rooms, which is the first thing that comes to mind for any Indian booking affordable accommodation for their vacation or business trip.
Before he went on to establish online platform Zerodha, which simplifies stock trading for millennials and GenZs, Nithin Kamath had started trading stocks at the age of 17.
A true whizkid born just before the beginning of the new milennium, Sreelakshmi Suresh started using computers when she was 3-years-old, and by the time she was 6 she had designed her first website. She went on to launch her first startup eDesign at 11.
The desire to have books delivered online inspired Jeff Bezos to start Amazon, and a 24-hour wait to get books from another part of Mumbai prompted Tilak Mehta to launch Paper N Parcels when he was 13. His firm now has 200 workers and 300 dabbawalas working for it.
At the age of 12, Advait Thakur laid the foundation for Apex Infosys, and was a step ahead of his peers as well as those older than him in reading the market, as he now runs a global IoT firm.